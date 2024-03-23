Top 25 Credit Unions in Southern California

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is proud to also present the list of the 25 largest credit unions headquartered in Southern California as ranked by assets. Financial information is current as of September 30, 2023, and was provided by the National Credit Union Administration, a government-backed insurer that regulates credit unions.

Credit unions typically operate as nonprofit organizations that require membership to join based on geographic or employment criteria. For example, Partners Federal Credit Union is open to current and retired employees of the Walt Disney Company. Membership at Valenciabased Logix Credit Union is based on where members live - eligibility includes residence in eight states, including California.

Tustin-based SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union leads the list with $28.8 billion in assets. It serves educational communities in California and is open to school employees (and their immediate family members), as well as students pursuing careers in education and employees of companies whose primary business is to provide services to schools. SchoolsFirst had more than 1.3 million members as of September 30.

Overall, the 25 largest credit unions headquartered in Southern California hold $117 billion in assets and have more than five million members as of September 30. As a group, they employ more than 13,000 people and operate more than 500 branches.