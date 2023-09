New Multifamily Community in San Gabriel Valley, Jefferson Monrovia, Breaks Ground

JPI, a leader in the development of Class A multi-family communities, held a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on Jefferson Monrovia, which will bring 296 new homes to the city.

The five-story, wrap-style, luxury multi-family development will offer studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes featuring stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, private patios and balconies, and full-sized in-unit washers and dryers.

The community will also feature a host of amenities catering to a true live-work-play environment, such as a coworking lounge, club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, game room, rooftop deck, resort-style pool and spa, as well as firepits in the landscaped courtyards.

“There is so much opportunity in Monrovia and we’re thrilled to bring much needed housing to this growing market,” said Sunti Kumjim, Senior Vice President and Regional Development Partner for JPI. “It’s always our goal to be intentional with the communities we build and ensure they spotlight the community around them. Jefferson Monrovia will not only provide residents a place to call home, but convenient access to employment and entertainment centers in the area.”

Residents of Jefferson Monrovia will have convenient access to the award-winning Old Town Monrovia, Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Monrovia Canyon Park, and much more. The location also lends itself to outstanding access to education with a variety of schools nearby including Monrovia High School, Azusa Pacific University, California Institute of Technology, Cal Poly Pomona, and Claremont College Consortium.

Commuters will also enjoy the community’s adjacent location to the Monrovia Metro Station which provides quick arrival times to downtown Pasadena and Los Angeles, which together are home to over 2.1 million jobs.

“The City of Monrovia is so pleased to welcome JPI as a development partner in Monrovia,” said Dylan Feik, City Manager for Monrovia. “This project will not only bring needed housing to a region in a housing crisis, but this project will also expand resident access to the Metro A Line. We are so thrilled to partner in a project that benefits the city, the community, and JPI.”

Partners on the community include TCA Architects (Architect), PBA Engineering (Structural Engineering), and Fuscoe Engineering, Inc. (Civil Engineering).

The first available occupancies for Jefferson Monrovia are planned for early 2025.