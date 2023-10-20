BAI Connect Names Kevin Connor as CFO

Los Angeles-headquartered BAI Connect, one of the nation’s leading providers of hybrid fiber/wireless internet services, recently named Kevin Connor as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Connor brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and finance industries and will oversee the company’s financial planning, reporting, accounting, regulatory and tax activities.

Connor’s appointment as CFO comes at a pivotal moment in BAI Connect’s growth journey. With a commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions and exceptional service to its customers, the company is poised for significant expansion in the MDU (multi-dwelling unit) and commercial properties sector.

Before joining BAI Connect, Connor served as CFO at BroadVoice, a prominent provider of cloud-based contact center and business communications platforms, where he played a key role in enhancing financial performance and supporting the company’s strategic goals. His financial planning and analysis expertise will be instrumental in accelerating BAI Connect’s growth.

“Kevin is a fantastic addition to our leadership team. His impressive accomplishments in driving financial excellence and his unique vision and talent will be a game-changer for us,” said BAI Connect CEO Fred Lutz. “His deep telecom experience will enable him to make immediate impact on our business as opportunities present themselves.”

Connor expressed his excitement about joining the company, saying, “I’m delighted to join BAI Connect during a cycle of expansion. I’m humbled by Fred, the Board and the executive team’s trust in me and look forward to working with this dynamic team to build upon the company’s impressive growth and performance.”

BAI Connect is a pioneering force in advanced internet solutions, distinguished by more than two decades of industry experience. The company specializes in serving MDU (multi-dwelling unit) and commercial properties in Greater Los Angeles, Southern California, Las Vegas, Denver and Portland, where its private, hybrid fiber/wireless network redefines connectivity and is designed to deliver advanced solutions.