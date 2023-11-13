Credit Card Debt and Financial Stress are on the Rise This Holiday Season

D.A. Davidson & Co. has announced survey results revealing that almost three-quarters of Americans who plan to celebrate the 2023 holidays (71%) are stressed about their expected spending this upcoming holiday season.

Likely contributing to this stress, four in ten credit card owners (40%) are currently carrying a higher credit card balance than this time last year, and over half (54%) do not typically pay their credit card balances off in full every month.

“As credit card balances grow during this period of sustained inflation, many Americans are understandably worried about their financial picture, especially as we approach a period of increased spending,” commented Andrew Crowell, Vice Chairman of Wealth Management at D.A. Davidson. “Throughout all seasons of life, working with a financial advisor can help individuals mitigate financial stress by ensuring they’re budgeting wisely and staying on track to achieve their goals.”

Holiday spending expected to increase credit card debt even further

Those celebrating the holidays are four times more likely to expect to spend the most money on gifts for family and friends (80%) compared to dining out (21%), social events (20%), travel (17%) and holiday decorations (16%) this year.

In fact, 37% of men and 23% of women expect to spend more on gifts for family and friends this year than they did last year, yet men are more confident than women in their ability to pay off their credit card balances in full during the holiday months (59% vs. 48%).

Only half (53%) of Americans who have a credit card and plan to celebrate the holidays expect to be able to pay their credit card balances off in full during the holiday months. Gen Z (64%) is most confident in their ability to do so, followed by Baby Boomers (56%), Millennials (50%) and Gen X (47%).

“It’s evident that the spirit of giving is alive and well despite the financial challenges many Americans are facing,” Crowell added. “I encourage those who are trying to cut costs to give the gift of their time this holiday season.”

Amid heightened financial stress, Americans are making an effort to budget and cut costs

In good news, one third of Americans (35%) have already budgeted for holiday spending, and another third (36%) are still planning to create a budget.

Many Americans are also trying to take steps to cut back on spending this holiday season, with women employing more cost-cutting measures than men. The most common areas of potential savings include:



Americans who celebrate the holidays

Women

Men

Taking advantage of sales

66%

72%

61%

Buying less

46%

50%

41%

Doing comparison shopping

45%

49%

40%

Using coupons

41%

48%

33%

Shopping at discount stores

41%

46%

35%

Buying store brands instead of name brands

26%

26%

26%



In addition to budgeting, almost two thirds of those who celebrate the holidays (64%) plan to have a conversation with their significant other about their holiday spending.

Younger generations especially are getting started on the right foot, as they are even more likely to have this conversation with their significant other than older generations (74% of Gen Z, 73% of Millennials, 65% of Gen X and 55% of Baby Boomers).