Litigator Christopher Frost Partners With Biglaw Expats to Launch FROST LLP, a Litigation-Only Law Firm

Founding name partner Christopher Frost has announced the formal launch of FROST LLP. Co- founded with fellow partners John D. Maatta and Josh Stambaugh. FROST LLP is a new litigation-only law firm that draws on their decades of combined BigLaw and big business trial, transactional, and advisory experience and achievement on behalf of clients. With a stable of nine lawyers (and growing), the founding team is introducing a new model of litigation-only firm that prioritizes client business goals and objectives in legal decisions, streamlines firm operations for leanness and efficiency, and maintains longstanding client advisory relationships that transcend billable hours.

The FROST LLP team takes name partner Christopher Frost’s signature “unapologetically aggressive” approach to litigation, representing clients throughout the United States, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Michigan, and Florida, as well as clients from such countries as Canada, China, Lebanon, and Taiwan. FROST LLP handles all areas of business litigation including antitrust, appellate, bankruptcy, breach of contract, business tort, complex business, fraud, general commercial, IP, labor and employment, and partnership litigation matters.

The firm’s corporate clients span sectors such as conservation and sanitation; consumer optics; construction; emerging technologies; entertainment, media, and music; finance and banking; professional sports; and real estate investment and development litigation. FROST LLP’s individual clients include C-Suite executives, venture capitalists, developers, entrepreneurs, and investors; the firm also represents a range of public figures and media-driven celebrities including artists, athletes, musicians, and online creators and influencers.

“FROST LLP’s nine lawyers share a vision that law firms can serve clients better, as we do every day-building long-term relationships and understanding their businesses, delivering outstanding legal services based on a lean, efficient model that doesn’t overindulge in wasteful billable hours,” said Christopher Frost, founding and name partner of FROST LLP. “We advise clients in a manner that not only protects their litigation positions, but their ongoing business interests as well.”

“Our approach is to view and address disputes in a multifaceted way that takes into account the economic and human costs of the process as we employ tactics from litigation avoidance to courtroom strategy, to meet our clients’ goals,” said John D. Maatta, founding partner of FROST LLP. “In my corporate career as a media executive, I was a client of some of the biggest law firms in the United States and we now apply lessons learned from the client perspective in our work at FROST LLP.”

FROST LLP attorneys have achieved outsized results, including eight-figure awards, “walk away” settlements, judgments, and complete defense verdicts for individual and major corporate clients.

Christopher Frost is a BigLaw veteran who has chaired numerous litigation departments and has consistently won substantial victories on behalf of clients across the globe. Also a law professor, Frost’s writings on civil procedure, advocacy, and related legal topics have been cited and relied upon by federal district and appellate courts, as well as leading national treatises. He has also consulted on international legal disputes in Ireland and Canada and represented clients in governmental and internal investigations.

