Mayor Bass Announces that Banc of California will Relocate to Los Angeles

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced that the Banc of California will be relocating its headquarters to Los Angeles. In a press conference this week highlighted by the Banc of California announcement, Mayor Bass also reviewed actions taken during her first year as Mayor to make it easier for Los Angeles businesses to open, thrive and expand.

“We are working to ensure that Los Angeles is not just open for business but that City Hall is advocating for businesses,” said Mayor Bass. “Throughout this city, we have heard from business leaders that actions we’ve taken have brought a new energy to our business sector. This is just the beginning.”

Mayor Bass also announced the launch of a contract financing program to help small businesses pursue procurement opportunities with the city. This program fulfills a promise made during the campaign to help make sure small local businesses are competitive to win and keep city contracts.

“As a native Angeleno, I know the power and promise of Los Angeles and the entrepreneurs and businesses that make it great,” said Jared Wolff, CEO of Banc of California. “As California’s leading business bank, we are designating Los Angeles as our headquarters to further serve this vibrant business community. In recognition of our partnership with the City, Banc of California is very pleased to make a $1 million contribution to Mayor Bass’ Contract Financing Assistance Program. We are proud to support small and medium-sized businesses with the financial support that will help them compete for government contracts. Banc of California looks forward to serving all of our communities with creative financial solutions that create jobs, drive business forward, and enrich the communities where we live and work.”

“From her first day in office Mayor Bass has actively engaged with the business community to listen and understand ‘pain points’ when doing business with and in the City of Los Angeles. Mayor Bass’ directives have helped to streamline how businesses can work with City Hall and grow their businesses. The Mayor has also launched advisory cabinets to bring thought leadership from industry on economic growth, job creation, and small business resources. We commend her leadership and efforts to collaborate with the business community for a better Los Angeles,” said Maria S. Salinas, President and CEO for the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.