Jenner & Block Opens New Office in Century City

Law firm Jenner & Block has expanded its presence in California, opening its third office in the state in Century City and more than doubling its footprint in San Francisco. With these additions – at 2029 Century Park East in Century City and 525 Market Street in San Francisco – the firm is poised to support its California practices and swift lateral growth.

The new Century City office follows the opening of the downtown Los Angeles office nearly 15 years ago. The new office has been earmarked to expand the firm’s ability to serve clients in industries such as media and entertainment, legal services, fintech, and financial services.

“Following the incredible success of our offices in California, expanding the firm’s West Coast presence in both markets is a natural progression for the firm,” said co-managing partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg. “As Los Angeles’ Westside business community continues to boom, having additional space in Century City will allow us to better serve our many clients that are doing business in the area.”

Partner Brandon Fox, who co-chairs the firm’s Investigations, Compliance, and Defense Practice, will serve as managing partner for both locations in Los Angeles and will split his time between the offices.

“The new space in Century City perfectly complements our Downtown LA office, which has seen tremendous success since it first opened in 2009,” said Fox. “As our client base on the Westside has expanded, particularly for our award-winning Content, Media, and Entertainment and Professional Responsibility practices, opening this office aligns with the firm’s commitment to continued and strategic growth in Los Angeles.”

Partner David Singer, who serves as co-chair of the firm’s Content, Media, and Entertainment Practice, will be based out of the firm’s Century City office.

“With our LA office on a high growth trajectory, opening this new space that’s close to existing clients such as major motion picture studios, television networks, social media companies, news outlets, and others, will only help us better serve those clients,” said Singer.

Singer will be joined in the Century City office by partners Michael McNamara and Kirsten Spira, co-chairs of the Professional Responsibility Practice, partner Todd C. Toral, co-chair of the firm’s Financial Litigation Practice, and partner Andrew J. Thomas, an accomplished media and entertainment litigator.

In addition to its West Coast expansion, the firm doubled its London office footprint in 2022 with new space at Exchange Square.

