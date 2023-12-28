Surf Air Mobility Names Oliver Reeves as CFO

Surf Air Mobility Inc., the air mobility platform transforming regional flying through electrification, has announced that Oliver Reeves will join the company as chief financial officer. Reeves will lead the company’s financial and capital markets strategies leveraging his nearly two decades of experience in the investment management, enterprise technology, and insurance industries. He will start his new role in January. Reeves recently worked at Xinuos, Inc., where he served as the chief strategy officer since 2019.

“We are very pleased to have Oliver join us on our journey to electrify regional air mobility,” said Stan Little, CEO of Surf Air Mobility. “He is a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record at both the strategic and operational levels. Oliver will play a pivotal role in steering our financial strategy and supporting our growth initiatives. His broad strategic expertise and financial acumen fit very well within our executive team as we look to the future and continue to pioneer innovations in green flying.”

Reeves will succeed Deanna White, who has served as Surf Air’s chief administrative officer and then as chief financial officer. White, who joined Surf Air Mobility in 2021 to help take the company through its public listing, will become a senior advisor to both Surf Air Mobility and the Surf Air Board of Directors. White’s expertise across public company finance and the airline industry has helped position Surf Air Mobility for significant future growth.

“Deanna has been a valuable member of our senior executive team, and her expertise in aviation and aerospace has served us well these last three years as we brought Surf Air Mobility public,” said Little. “We are honored that Deanna will continue to serve the company full-time as a senior advisor, even as she begins to move toward retirement.”

“I am very excited to join this pioneering company that has already become a key player in regional air mobility,” said Reeves. “It is an honor to be involved in the electrification of air travel and to move toward a more prosperous future for our investors and our customers.”

“Surf Air Mobility is a phenomenal company committed to serving its customers,” said White. “I am grateful for the time I’ve spent here, and I’m excited to continue to serve both the company and the board of directors as a senior advisor.”

The company has also promoted Bryce Van to the role of chief accounting officer from his current position as vice president, controller.

