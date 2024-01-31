Orange County United Way Celebrates 100 Years of Impact

Orange County United Way is set to embark on a second century of breaking barriers and improving lives by empowering students and families, reducing income disparity, connecting residents to health and human service resources, and ending homelessness in Orange County.

Orange County United Way is guided by the motto, “Taking Care of One Another. That’s the OC Way.” At the core of the organization are its three main initiatives, including United for Student Success, United for Financial Security and United to End Homelessness, as well as its key service, 2-1-1 Orange County, which connects residents to community-based programs and was acquired by Orange County United Way last year.

In 1924, the first Community Chest in Santa Ana was established, paving the way for the first of several United Way Funds and United Ways in Orange County. These organizations would later merge into a single Orange County United Way, dedicated solely to providing services to the Orange County community.

Over the years, the mission to improve lives and strengthen the community has remained the same. As communities evolve and models to effectively address key critical issues also evolve, Orange County United Way continues to mobilize the caring power of Orange County.

“Our unique approach comes from an understanding that our community’s most critical issues are interrelated,” said Susan B. Parks, president and CEO of Orange County United Way. “Over the last two decades, we have created and implemented programs that fill gaps in our community to ensure we are meeting the needs of all people. We also work with a robust ecosystem of community partners, including local school districts, government agencies, nonprofit service providers, corporations, foundations, faith-based organizations and volunteers to rally together to tackle our community’s needs and provide long-term solutions. As we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of this great organization, I am encouraged by the impactful work we’ve already completed and look forward to all we can accomplish in the next 100 years.”

The recent opening of the new Varanasi Equity Workspace on January 10 kicked off Orange County United Way’s meaningful and impactful efforts for the next 100 years. The Varanasi Equity Workspace, developed through a generous donation from the Varanasi family, provides a new resource where organizations can meet, work together and build the future of their organizations in service to the community.

“With dynamic plans to tackle homelessness, financial insecurity and student success, we forge forward. As we embark on this new century of understanding and addressing Orange County’s most critical issues, we invite you to join us. Be the change you want to see in our community. For you, for our community and for our future,” added Parks.

There are several ways the OC community can get involved to celebrate:



– In early Spring, hear from Orange County United Way who will provide an update on the collective impact for the year in Orange County. Women’s Philanthropy Fund Breakfast – On May 16, 2024, attend the top breakfast in Orange County for an opportunity to make a significant impact and support local programs and services that empower Orange County families.

– Date coming soon. Rally for Change – On September 25, 2024, this Corporate Social Responsibility Celebration will recognize outstanding agents of change in Orange County. The event brings together top executives, corporate partners and advocates for social change who share a deep commitment to supporting Orange County United Way’s mission.

– Orange County companies have a chance to go above and beyond for the community. Add 100 donors, commit to 100 volunteer hours, pledge an additional $100,000 or get creative and come up with a unique ‘100’ goal. Journey to 100 Centennial Gala – Join us on November 2, 2024, at ARTIC in Anaheim for the Journey to 100 Centennial Gala.

For more about the Journey to 100 Campaign or to donate, visit www.unitedwayoc.org/events/journey-to-100/.