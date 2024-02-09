STIIIZY Appoints Isaac Kim as Chief Financial Officer

Los Angeles-based STIIIZY INC., the largest privately held cannabis company and top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S., has announced the appointment of Isaac Kim as chief financial officer. Kim is a seasoned financial leader with significant experience steering high-growth companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Isaac to STIIIZY’s leadership team,” said Tak Sato, president of STIIIZY. “Isaac’s extensive corporate finance and C-suite experience will have an immediate impact as we continue to execute on our long-term growth plans, which include expanding our presence in California, continuing our development of innovative consumer products and entering new markets. Isaac has spent his career leading organizations undergoing rapid growth and advising companies on capitalization and value-creation strategies. He brings strategic acumen and sound oversight that will play a critical role as we continue to scale our business and capitalize on the unique opportunities in the cannabis industry in California and across the country.”

Kim has nearly two decades of financial experience, which includes roles across a number of industries, including public accounting, private equity and investment banking. Most recently, Kim served as the chief financial officer of FirstElement Fuel, a venture capital-backed clean energy startup, where he oversaw strategic planning, capital raising, corporate development and accounting. During his tenure with FirstElement Fuel, Kim was responsible for raising approximately $400 million in debt and equity to expand operations throughout the state of California, growing headcount from 15 to 130 employees and spearheading the company’s IPO preparedness workstreams. Kim earned a BA in economics and accounting from the University of California, Irvine.

“I am thrilled to be joining STIIIZY at this transformational time for both the Company and the cannabis industry,” said Kim. “I greatly admire STIIIZY’s leadership team, their uncompromising commitment to quality and community, and their best-in-class vertically integrated operating model, which enables them to consistently deliver trusted premium products to their loyal customers. I look forward to helping guide the company through its next phase of growth while ensuring we don’t lose sight of the incredible culture and values that have driven STIIIZY’s success to this point.”

