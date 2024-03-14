Keck Medicine of USC Opens New Cardiovascular Care Location in Glendale

New Location Provides the Foothills Communities with Convenient Access to Cutting-Edge Care and Clinical Trials

The USC Cardiac and Vascular Institute (USC CVI), part of Keck Medicine of USC, has opened a new Glendale location that will increase access to highly specialized cardiology and vascular care for the local foothills community.

In addition to providing personalized cardiovascular care, this clinic will offer a range of onsite diagnostics - including a state-of-the-art vascular lab - as well as minimally invasive endovascular techniques and advanced options for a wide range of complex disorders. Keck Medicine patients also have access to clinical trials.

The new location, which is right next to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, is located at 1808 Verdugo Hills Boulevard, in Glendale.

The USC CVI enables interdisciplinary teams of cardiologists and cardiac and vascular surgeons to work together closely and easily to ensure patients receive comprehensive and coordinated care.