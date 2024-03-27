KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Contour, a New Community in Chino

KB Home has announced the grand opening of its newest master-planned community, Contour, in Chino. The new homes at Monet and Rembrandt at Contour are designed for the way people live today with popular interior features, like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets and ample storage space. Monet at Contour’s two-story homes offer up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, while the two-story homes at Rembrandt at Contour feature up to four bedrooms and three baths. The new master plan is also zoned for the Chino Valley Unified School District.

“We are pleased to offer Southern California homebuyers spacious new homes in our beautiful, new master plan,” said Erick Montano, president of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “Monet and Rembrandt at Contour are situated in a prime Chino location that provides easy access to major employment centers and attractions in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles Counties. Contour is also close to highly ranked schools and will feature a number of planned amenities, including a pool, barbeque area and pickleball courts. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized, new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy- and water-efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR certified – a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet – offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Monet and Rembrandt at Contour are situated in a commuter-friendly location. The new communities are located at the corner of East Preserve Loop and Midway Lane, just north of Pine Avenue and close to Highways 60, 71 and 91, providing easy access to Orange and Riverside Counties’ major employment centers as well as Ontario International Airport. The new communities are also convenient for shopping, dining and entertainment at Town Center at the Preserve.

The Monet and Rembrandt at Contour sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $670,000s and $740,000s, respectively.