Northern Trust Appoints Ayla Kalani Los Angeles Market Leader

Northern Trust has appointed Ayla Kalani as Los Angeles Market Leader, where she will lead the wealth management business serving high-net-worth individuals and families.

Kalani’s territory will include Century City, Pasadena and Santa Barbara, where offices are dedicated to delivering exceptional service, renowned expertise and an innovative goals-driven wealth management approach for clients. She joins a team providing best-in-class investment management, trust, banking and advisory-based solutions.

Most recently, Kalani was at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, where she served as the Market Team Lead for the Pacific Central Coast. During her decade-long tenure at J.P. Morgan, Kalani spent time in both New York City and California in investment management, private banking and business development roles.

“Ayla is a client-centric, inclusive leader who will drive excellence and continue to build on our culture of performance,” said Michele Havens, West Region president of Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Adding her expertise in building relationships and change management will accelerate growth and ensure our clients are confident in taking the right steps to achieve what is most important to them in a constantly evolving world.”

Kalani earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Columbia University. She serves on the board of directors for CASA Pacifica and previously volunteered with Octane OC, United Way of Orange County, World Affairs Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iran.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise with $402.5 billion in assets under management as of the end of last year.

