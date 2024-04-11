Alliant Insurance Services Acquires Vinsa Insurance Associates, Expands California Footprint

Alliant Insurance Services has acquired Vinsa Insurance Associates within its Alliant Public Entity division, expanding its footprint in California. Based in Lancaster, Vinsa is an independent P&C insurance agency that specializes in providing customized and comprehensive insurance coverage solutions for commercial and personal lines with a focus on serving public entity organizations.

Vinsa works with many of the highest-rated insurance carriers, aiding clients in securing the right company and coverage for their unique insurance requirements.

“Vinsa has been a long-term partner of Alliant Public Entity and, as the leading commercial insurance broker in the High Desert communities north of Los Angeles, we look forward to setting new industry standards for client service in this growing region of California,” said Daniel Howell, managing director, Alliant Public Entity.

“Due to our long-term partnership on public entity accounts, Alliant is the natural partner to help retain and grow our account base,” said John Massari, president, Vinsa Insurance Associates. “This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth trajectory, elevate the level of service we provide to our clients and exceed the expectations of those who trust us with their protection.”

Vinsa Insurance Associates is currently operating as Vinsa from its headquarters in Lancaster.

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services.