Ship Essential Opens West Coast Fulfillment Center In Downtown L.A.

Fulfillment company Ship Essential has announced the opening of its new Downtown L.A. fulfillment center. The 36,403-square-foot space is located at 2535 East 12th Street in the heart of the Arts District within The Box Yard DTLA. Ship Essential has signed lifestyle clothing brand Madhappy to anchor the West Coast expansion.

“We are pumped to lead the urban fulfillment movement and what better location to tap into fashion and retail than Downtown L.A.,” said David J. Sitt, Ship Essential founder. “With hubs on both coasts, we can offer brands reduced shipping rates while maintaining our high-touch edge over commodity-based competitors.”

Fulfillment plays a key role in today’s competitive retail landscape where brands are staying flexible to meet customer needs in new and challenging ways. With bi-coastal fulfillment leveraging undervalued urban locations, Ship Essential is reducing landed goods cost and providing faster deliveries with more flexible inventory control, which all leads toward the company’s goal of achieving a greater customer experience.

“At Madhappy, we pride ourselves in bringing the best products and experiences to our community,” said Peiman Raf, CEO and co-founder at Madhappy. “We believe partnering with Ship Essential allows us to further enhance how we do that through a true long-term work relationship.”

With its first facility in Brooklyn, Ship Essential has over 50 employees and is expanding to the West Coast to help modernize global fulfillment from a hyperlocal perspective.