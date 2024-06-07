Tim Scott to Succeed Joe Panetta as Biocom California President and CEO

Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry, has announced that it has named Tim Scott as its president and CEO, effective January 1, 2025. Scott will succeed Joe Panetta, Biocom California’s current president and CEO, who has led the organization for 25 years. Scott has been active on the board of directors for Biocom California since 2010, having served as the board’s chair since 2022. Chair-elect Sabrina Martucci Johnson, president and CEO of Daré Bioscience, will succeed Scott as board chair.

Panetta, who joined Biocom in 1999, has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives that have significantly advanced the biopharma and medical device landscape in California. During his tenure, Panetta grew the organization from a new San Diego-based association into one of the most influential life science trade associations in the world with a current membership of over 1,800 organizations.

“These are big shoes to fill,” said Scott. “Joe’s leadership and vision have transformed our industry, both in California and in Washington, D.C. His extraordinary contributions have established a strong foundation for Biocom California’s continued growth and life science industry leadership. He has been a stalwart supporter of this industry for most of his life, and I intend to build on his work to support California’s incredible life science community, which is the greatest in the world.”

Scott has more than 20 years of biotech leadership experience, having supported the industry in a wide range of roles, including as a serial entrepreneur, advisor, board member and investor. His deep passion, respect and advocacy for the life science industry will be instrumental in shaping Biocom California’s growth and implementation of its strategic plan. He is a strong supporter of programs and policies that empower innovation, enable entrepreneurship, support drug and medical device development and foster an understanding of the patient journey.

“Having collaborated with Tim for many years advancing the needs of the California life science industry, I have seen firsthand his passion for our industry and his commitment to patients,” said Panetta. “Tim’s career, which spans roles on the service provider side and within developmental-stage biotechnology companies, gives him a nuanced perspective that will serve our members across all facets of the life science industry well. I know that Biocom California is in good hands.”

Scott will join Biocom California from AustinPx, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), where he has served as CEO and a member of the board since 2022. He began his life science career in analytical chemistry and technical sales before founding Pharmatek Laboratories, a CDMO sold to Catalent Pharma Solutions in 2016. He later founded and led TEGA Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company developing recombinant heparan sulfate and enzyme replacement therapies for lysosomal storage diseases.

“To lead the California biotech community with its incredible ecosystem of research institutions, funders, incubators, pharma companies, patient advocacy groups and service providers, all committed to the mission to move innovative technologies forward for the benefit of human health around the globe, is truly the opportunity of a lifetime,” Scott continued. “I am honored to lead Biocom California as we propel the industry forward in this unprecedented era of innovation and discovery across the state. I am eager to work with Biocom California’s members and our talented, passionate team to drive this mission forward.”

Johnson added, “For years, I’ve worked side-by-side with Joe and Tim to support the varied needs of our life science members, and I am confident that Tim’s experience, drive and dedication will enable him to excel as our new leader. After engaging in a comprehensive search to find the right person to succeed Joe, we believe we have found that person in Tim and are thrilled that he has decided to take on this role.”

Panetta will continue to serve in his current role until December 31, 2024. He will transition to a new role as president emeritus, continue to lead international strategic relations and serve in an advisory role to Scott.