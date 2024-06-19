CAA Names Elizabeth A. Morrison Global Head of Inclusion, Recruiting and Development

The Levi Strauss & Co. and Live Nation veteran will oversee the agency’s plans to recruit, support, and develop employees worldwide

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced that Elizabeth A. Morrison, previously chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer and vice president, global talent management at Levi Strauss & Co., has been appointed CAA’s global head of inclusion, recruiting and development. Morrison will lead the teams overseeing ongoing inclusion efforts, learning and development as well as recruiting programs across the agency’s offices and divisions.

“CAA’s company culture and employee experience are integral in the work we do in service of our clients,” said Sherrie Sage Schwartz, chief human resources officer, CAA. “It is more important than ever to have engaging and equitable workplaces that support employees at all levels. As we continue to grow, Elizabeth’s leadership will be crucial for our colleagues globally.”

“I have long admired CAA for its highly regarded focus on collaboration and community and for the agency’s deep and optimistic belief in what’s possible for employees and clients,” stated Morrison. “I am passionate about championing experiences that allow individuals to present their full and best selves within the workplace and look forward to joining my new partners on this ever-evolving journey.”

“We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join us,” stated Richard Lovett, co-chairman, CAA. “We always prioritize the development of our colleagues and an inclusive environment within our walls and beyond. Elizabeth’s professional experiences and expertise will further bolster CAA as a professional home where people of all backgrounds can be inspired daily, grow their careers and best serve our clients.”

Prior to Levi Strauss & Co. where she launched their first-ever career efficacy talent development programs and published their inaugural Global DE&I Impact Report, Morrison oversaw Diversity & Belonging at Live Nation where she led the company in achieving its first-ever 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and helped secure the coveted Great Place to Work certification. Before Live Nation, she managed Global Diversity & Inclusion at The Campbell Soup Company and spent eight years at Comcast NBCUniversal in progressive roles driving employee engagement and culture. Early in her career, Morrison worked in public relations for the American Red Cross.

She will be based in CAA’s Los Angeles office.