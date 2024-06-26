REVOLVE Group Acquires Majority Stake in Alexandre Vauthier Brand

Los Angeles based REVOLVE Group, Inc. announced it has acquired a majority stake in the luxury fashion brand, Alexandre Vauthier. The strategic move further differentiates REVOLVE Group in the premium and high-end fashion market.

“We are thrilled to partner with Alexandre Vauthier, a distinguished name in haute couture. By integrating our impactful brand marketing strategies and operational excellence with Vauthier’s visionary designs, we are set to ignite a new era of fashion influence in luxury to build an iconic French maison,” said Michael Mente, co-CEO and co-founder of REVOLVE Group.

Renowned for its couture designs and craftsmanship, Alexandre Vauthier has carved out a distinguished position within the luxury fashion sphere. With a successful track record in FWRD’s luxury brand portfolio and a strong resonance with its sophisticated customer base, Alexandre Vauthier focuses on elegance, innovation and luxury.

This partnership between REVOLVE Group and Alexandre Vauthier presents an opportunity to leverage each other’s strengths. By integrating REVOLVE and FWRD’s cutting-edge marketing strategies, data-driven merchandising techniques, and renowned operational infrastructure with Alexandre Vauthier’s iconic brand identity and craftsmanship, the collaboration aims to propel Alexandre Vauthier to new heights within the luxury fashion landscape.

“When I first met with the REVOLVE team, I immediately felt their understanding in growing a haute couture business for today’s consumer and a support for all the specialized techniques and effects necessary to conceptualize a collection in this very special corner of fashion, as well as to develop it into a high quality ready-to-wear and accessories offering every season. I look forward to this new chapter for my house with the added metier which REVOLVE offers,” said Alexandre Vauthier.

REVOLVE, FWRD, and Alexandre Vauthier are set to host an exclusive, invite-only dinner during Paris Fashion Week, marking the commencement of their exciting partnership. Consumers anticipate a fresh interpretation of Alexandre Vauthier’s creations, soon to be accessible on FWRD and alexandrevauthier.com in the upcoming fall season, followed by a show during Paris Couture Week in January 2025.

As REVOLVE continues to expand its portfolio and cater to the evolving preferences of its global consumer base, this acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to drive growth, innovation, and excellence in the fashion world.

As part of the transaction, REVOLVE will contribute purchased assets to a newly formed entity and will invest six million euro over three years. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Alexandre Vauthier learned the secrets of haute couture working alongside Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier. In 2009, he decided on a whim to launch his own brand to express his own need for independence and his respect for the craftsmanship discovered throughout his career. Since 2014, the House has been the 14th member of the Chambre syndicale de la Haute-Couture and is now showing in the official calendar of this unique Fashion Week.

The fundamentals of his style include innovative fabrics and techniques. Alexandre Vauthier’s dresses showcase the female body – and all women. The couturier-designer’s passion and flair have attracted icons, actresses, artists and “it girls” globally.

Alexandre Vauthier is carried in 150 retailers worldwide.

