Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Extra Capacity with Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con and Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day

Extra trains provide added capacity for convenient travel options to major Southern California events this summer

Pacific Surfliner, the popular coastal rail service connecting San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has announced additional weekend train services and increased capacity starting July 20, 2024. These enhancements will accommodate the surge of passengers attending San Diego Comic-Con and the Del Mar Race season, providing a convenient and enjoyable travel option for these exciting events.

Starting July 20 and continuing through Labor Day on September 2, 2024, Pacific Surfliner will add four weekend trains to the schedule – two northbound and two southbound – on Saturdays and Sundays.

Trains traveling between Los Angeles and San Diego are expected to be busy as fans of comic books, pop culture, industry professionals and cosplayers ride the Pacific Surfliner to Comic-Con International from Thursday, July 25, to Sunday, July 28, 2024. The train is a popular travel option to the convention since the train stops at the San Diego Santa Fe Station, just a short walk or trolley ride from the convention and festivities.

Adding to the excitement, the Del Mar Racetrack will welcome back fans starting with opening day on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Races will be held every Thursday through Sunday through Labor Day weekend. Travelers can easily access the racetrack by taking the Pacific Surfliner to the Solana Beach Station and connecting to the free shuttle service that operates on race days for riders with a valid train ticket.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.