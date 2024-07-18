El Super Expands Los Angeles Footprint with New Bell Gardens Store

El Super, a California-based chain of Hispanic-focused supermarkets that offers customers full-service perishable departments, has expanded in Los Angeles with a new store that opened in Bell Gardens on July 17. Located at 7102 Eastern Avenue, the 41,000-square-foot store is the second new El Super to open this year, following the brand’s store opening in San Ysidro.

The new store, which will be open daily from 7 am to 11 pm, will provide shoppers with a vast assortment of grocery products from Latin America as well as household favorites. An extensive in-house bakery with freshly made pastries, breads and tortillas is complemented by full-service meat and seafood departments, featuring cuts of meat, pork, poultry, fresh fish, shellfish and specialty items focused on value and quality. Approximately 125 positions have been filled to staff the new store.

“We extend a warm welcome to our Bell Gardens community,” said Sal Esquer, senior regional director for El Super. “The El Super shopping experience combines great prices with outstanding service, tailored to meet the unique needs of everyone in our vibrant community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new store in Bell Gardens!”

The store also houses a bakery, a deli, a tortilleria and a quick-service restaurant.

In celebration of the opening, El Super presented two $3,000 donations to Human Services Association, a Bell Gardens-based nonprofit agency that provides families with compassionate and comprehensive care, and the Mexican-American Opportunity Foundation, which seeks to improve the socio-economic betterment of the greater Latino community in Los Angeles through social, education and senior lifestyle programs.