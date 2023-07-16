The Game-Changing Intuit Dome Will Help Introduce a New Fan-Friendly Way to Enjoy NBA Hoops

Intuit Dome, the new home of the L.A. Clippers basketball team, will open for the 2024-25 season in Inglewood. This state-of-the-art new facility is being built “for the fan, by the fan.”

The basketball-obsessed arena, entertainment venue, and outdoor plaza will deliver a uniquely intimate and intense live event experience with an array of unique, game-changing attendee comforts. Here’s a full breakdown of what’s coming:

Key Features:

• Five Basketball Courts: Intuit Dome will have more courts than any other NBA arena - two player practice courts, one “Court B” promo court, one “Plaza” outdoor court, and one game court.

• Practice Facility and Training Center: With more than 86,000 square feet of training, medical, and player spaces, the facility will include an indoor pool and plenty of space to stretch out.

• Court B: This full-sized indoor basketball court is an exact replica of the game court just a few feet away from where the pros play. It will be used for everything from partner and community events to employee pick-up games, and even has its own locker rooms.

• The Plaza: The 80,000-square foot outdoor plaza is bordered by Roman-style steps and will include two bars, a restaurant, and a 5,000-square-foot team store. It’s anchored by a full-sized, regulation basketball court with a projection screen that stretches from key to key.

• High School Jerseys: A jersey from each high school team in California will line the concourse and reclaimed wood from local courts will be incorporated into floors and walls. Home Court Advantage - An intense and intimate live event experience

• The Wall: 51 uninterrupted rows of seats, powered by close to 5,000 fans, will aid in Intuit Dome’s strong home court advantage.

• Bowl Design: A seat in row 20 will be 45 feet closer - almost a half-court - than at the current Clippers arena. No matter where you sit, you’re going to feel like you’re hovering over the floor or the stage.

• The Halo Board: The largest-ever doublesided halo display in an arena setting, at almost a full acre (38,375 square feet, >3,592 60-inch televisions, and more than 233 million LEDs). The Clippers team specifically designed and engineered the Intuit Dome roof to accommodate the unique Halo Board, optimizing sightlines from all seats and putting a priority on the viewing experience of upper-bowl seats. It is being developed and produced by Daktronics.

With room to engage and entertain fans in a completely different way, it won’t be just a giant video board.

Quick, convenient, consistent connections - Comfort and ease without losing the intensity

• Seats: Intuit Dome brings fans closer to the action and gives them the most leg room in the NBA, whether they’re sitting courtside or in the upper bowl.

• Frictionless experience: Parking, arrival, entry, merchandise, and even concessions will leverage technology to create a hassle-free fan experience. Fans can select concessions items and return to their seats just like they do from their refrigerator at home.

At the dome’s topping-out ceremony in March of this year, Clippers and Inglewood luminaries weighed in.

Gillian Zucker, president of business operations for the Clippers, said, “We remain on-schedule for a full 2024 opening, thanks to the tireless efforts of our Joint Venture partners and Turner. They pour their heart and soul into this site every single day. We are all so proud of what they’ve done, but especially of who they represent. Of the nearly 3,000 workers who have touched this project so far; 73% are people of color. To date, almost $10-million in wages has been paid to workers in Inglewood and the immediate surrounding areas. That’s worthy of applause.”

“An acre, one acre of scoreboard,” said Clippers owner Steve Ballmer at the ceremony. “About five times any other arena in the league. Best seats, most legroom, most headroom - easiest to see.”

“We’ll actually have a solar farm up on top of the roof; community benefits,” added Ballmer. “We’ve committed $100 million into Inglewood. Most of it, affordable housing, but also kids programs. Re-doing the library. It’s gonna be beautiful. And there’s just no reason why we shouldn’t have the best of the best here in Inglewood.”

“Steve and the Clippers have been such a great partner for the city of Inglewood,” noted Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts. “The city has exploded in the last seven years. So, I just want to tell you, the Clippers, thank you. Thank you for being such a partner, building the most magnificent basketball arena in the world. We look forward to a generation of Clipper basketball.”

