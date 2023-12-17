CEO & President | ATR International

Andrea Brenholz, CEO/president of ATR International, is leading the staffing industry’s next generation. She continuously drives innovation and adoption of emerging technologies. Brenholz’s focus is to stay ahead of industry trends, benefitting both ATR and those seeking talent. She mentors women and minorities in the staffing sector and is recognized as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2018 Global Power 150-Women in Staffing. She serves on the national board for Latinx Professionals, hosts the “Unicorn in the Boardroom” podcast and supports charitable initiatives, including the Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament and First Tee Silicon Valley.