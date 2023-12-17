Angela Marie Evans

President & CEO

Crenshaw Christian Center

Angela Evans serves as the president & CEO of Crenshaw Christian Center (CCC). With decades of experience, she oversees CCC’s substantial budget, its global TV ministry and coordinates the efforts of over 1,500 volunteers. She is also a co-founder of Price Schools, where she played a pivotal role in achieving a remarkable 100% graduation rate. Evans has received numerous awards for her outstanding contributions, such as the Ford Freedom Unsung Award. In addition, she holds the honorary title of fire chief with the Los Angeles Fire Department.