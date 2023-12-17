Chief Executive Officer

The Lending Corporation LLC

Danijella Dragas, CEO of the Lending Corporation, possesses vast experience in finance, asset management and fintech. An Oxford native, she spent 18 years at Bear Stearns Investment Banking. She contributes to business TV shows and online publications, focusing on fintech, technology startups and commercial lending. Actively involved in Parkinson’s Disease treatment and Football for Peace initiatives, she’s a U.S. citizen with extensive international banking and corporate strategy experience in roles like managing director of Global Soccer Pro and U.S.A. senator at the World Angel Investment Forum.