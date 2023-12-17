CEO, Founder & Chief Economist

Ventana Capital Advisors, LLC

Dr. Kaycea Campbell, a seasoned economist with a Ph.D. in economics and management, serves as a tenured professor at Pierce College. With over 15 years of teaching experience, she imparts her extensive knowledge in economics to undergraduate and graduate students. Her notable achievements include expanding services at Pierce College, leading economic research and serving as an expert economist and consultant in civil litigation cases. Dr. Campbell is an active member of the National Association of Forensic Economics and a sought-after speaker. She is also part of California’s Reparations Taskforce, contributing her expertise to transformative research projects.