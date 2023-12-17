Founder & CEO | Stay In The Game

Mona Andrews, the CEO of Stay in the Game, leads initiatives that provide work opportunities to caregivers. With nearly three decades of experience in the financial industry, Andrews also founded Executive Financial Enterprises, Inc., an international business process outsourcer for over 29 years. Her accolades include being named one of the “200 Female Founders” by Inc. Magazine and winning the 2022 Los Angeles Times CEO Small Business Award. Andrews’ dedication to diversity and inclusion drives her mission to support women re-entering the workforce.

