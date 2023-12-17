Community Benefit, Director

City of Hope

Nancy Clifton-Hawkins, director of community benefit at the City of Hope, is a compassionate leader. She spearheads large-scale collaborative projects in underserved communities, focusing on health improvement and equity. Clifton-Hawkins is dedicated to mentorship and leadership development, ensuring meaningful experiences for colleagues and employees. Her impactful work addresses racial and social disparities. Central to her approach are values of diversity and justice, essential for lasting change. Clifton-Hawkins’ initiatives inspire respect, trust and honor, fostering transformation in communities. She consistently demonstrates her commitment through her actions and accomplishments.