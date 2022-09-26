Jennifer R. Johnson: The Goal of Helping People has Always Been the Driving Force

Jennifer R. Johnson

Personal Injury

As a former nurse, current lawyer and longtime advocate of social justice, Jennifer Johnson has dedicated both her personal and professional life to making a difference in her community. “Often, the people I represent wouldn’t have a voice,” she says, “and that’s why it’s such an incredible honor to represent them in the court of law.”

In her legal practice, Ms. Johnson concentrates on catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice and elder abuse, providing injured individuals with committed and compassionate representation in Southern California and many other parts of the country. “I focus on cases that cry out for justice, because I strongly believe that access to justice is not a privilege for the few, but a right for all,” she says.

Prior to attending law school, Ms. Johnson served in one of the country’s most trusted professions-nursing. And in establishing her own law firm, she drew on her experience in that field, as well as on her expertise from working first at two prestigious defense firms and then at a national powerhouse plaintiff firm. “People often ask why I became a lawyer after already being a successful ICU- nurse,” says Ms. Johnson, who has practiced law since 1992. “As a nurse and a lawyer, my motivation has been the same: to make a difference in people’s lives.”

