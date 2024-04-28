Finalist: Annette Morgan

Chief Administrative Officer

City of Hope Orange County

As chief administrative officer of City of Hope Orange County, Annette Morgan leads initiatives to expand access to advanced cancer care. She played a pivotal role in opening the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in 2022 and is now focused on establishing Orange County’s only specialty inpatient hospital for cancer care by 2025. Recently Morgan played a pivotal role in facilitating the partnership between City of Hope and CalOptima, ensuring that the approximately 800,000 individuals covered by CalOptima can access the comprehensive services City of Hope offers. Recognized as a leader in healthcare, she has been honored with distinctions such as the “40 Under 40” Executive Award by the Greater Irvine Chamber and named a Rising Star in Healthcare by Becker’s Hospital Review.

