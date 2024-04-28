Chief Executive Officer

Casa Youth Shelter

Jessica Hubbard, CEO of Casa Youth Shelter, has transformed the organization, doubling its services and expanding partnerships with school districts. With a personal history of adversity, Hubbard pursued education and law, later excelling in educational leadership and nonprofit management. She notably elevated Girls Inc. of Orange County, doubling service numbers and empowering thousands of girls. In 2023, Hubbard joined Casa Youth Shelter, focusing on strategic growth and enhancing services for youth in crisis. She orchestrated a successful fundraising gala that raised more than $317,500 and initiated crucial partnerships with school districts, providing mental health support to hundreds of students. Hubbard’s advocacy extends beyond her role, serving on the board of directors for two organizations, the University of California, Riverside Women in Leadership Advisory Board and Women in Leadership, which is committed to supporting more women in elected positions.