Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program at Sam’s Club

The Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program allows members to earn cash back when they make purchases at participating merchants. You can enroll in the program if you have an active Sam’s Club membership and SamsClub.com account for free. Merchants include restaurants, shops, local spots, subscriptions, and online retailers.

How does the Sam’s Cash Bonus Offers Program help you save money?

The Bonus Offers Program is a card-linked offers program that allows members to receive money back based on the purchase. The amount of money a customer receives will vary depending on the store or merchant. There is a wide variety of retailers and service providers participating in this program, such as HBO Max, Peacock, MasterClass, Dropbox, codeSpark, Tynker, and Safelite, to name a few.

Current offers include:

30% cash back on Peacock - an over-the-top video streaming service owned and operated by NBCUniversal which gives you access to new movies from theaters, hit shows, live sports, buzzworthy Originals, and so much more.

20% cash back on MasterClass - a streaming platform where the world’s best instructors across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing, and more.

15% cash back on Dropbox - a file-hosting service which makes it easier than ever to store, share, and collaborate. Keep all your important data—from photos to documents, passwords, and more—in a single, easy-to-access place.

10% cash back on Vineyard Vines - shop for preppy men’s clothing, women’s clothing, signature men’s silk ties, kids’ clothes, designer sport shirts, women and men’s polos, and knits.

How does the Sam’s Cash program work?

To start, you need an active Sam’s Club membership and a SamsClub.com account. From here, you can access www.SamsClub.com/Bonus to link any credit or debit card to participate in the Bonus Offers Program - it’s that simple.

Now you’re free to discover and activate as many offers as you’d like from participating merchants. Cashback amounts vary depending on the store or retailer, but typically range from 1-30%. Don’t forget to read through the terms of the offer and remember to use the same card you linked to Bonus Offers in order to earn Sam’s Cash. Once you complete your purchase, the Sam’s Cash will be issued to your account.

Everything you can do with Sam’s Cash

You can use Sam’s Cash to make future purchases at Sam’s Club, SamsClub.com, pay your membership fees, or redeem it for cash. This means you can either use it against your next purchase, to pay your membership fees, or you can get the value back by requesting cash at the membership desk inside the club. However, you cannot transfer the cash to a different account or shop with it anywhere but at Sam’s Club.

When it comes to expiration, the Sam’s Cash never expires as long as you remain an active Sam’s Club member. Also, you can start using your cashback as soon as it appears in your account. There is no need to wait until you have accumulated a certain amount.

Is it worth it?

Yes, Sam’s Cash is worth it if you diligently check for bonus offers and take advantage of them. Many offers are available and it is easy to find merchants that you currently patron or discover new ones that fit your spending habits. The key is to remember to check for offers often, so you don’t miss out on saving money.