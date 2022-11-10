It’s on: Sam’s Club Holiday Instant Savings

The Instant Savings Season at Sam’s Club is all about providing members with even more ways to save on the things they need. This includes discounts on top of already discounted prices and exclusive offers that can be redeemed online. From October 26 to November 23, Sam’s Club members can take advantage of these extra savings opportunities to help stretch their budget even further, whether for groceries, home goods, or electronics.

What are some of the best deals during the Sam’s Club instant savings season?

Get discounts on name-brand electronics, furniture, and more. You’ll find great savings on top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, to name a few. Plus, there are deals on everyday items like paper towels, laundry detergent, etc.

Here are just a few of the best deals you’ll find during this season:

$200 off Samsung 85" 4K TV - This is a high-quality television that offers a great viewing experience. The Crystal Processor 4K gives you a great picture, while the Smart TV Powered by TIZEN makes it easy to find and watch your favorite shows. The Game Enhancer feature ensures that your gaming experience is top-notch, and the Crystal Display provides a clear and crisp picture.

$100 off KitchenAid Professional 5 - This stand mixer is perfect for bakers of all skill levels. With a 5-quart capacity, it can handle large or small batches with ease. The 10 speeds allow you to find the perfect setting for nearly any task or recipe. And the 10+ attachments will enable you to make more with your mixer. The metal construction is durable and built to last, making this an investment that will last for years.

$40 off iLive Pop-Up Movie Theater Kit - This theater kit comes with a 120" diagonal screen to enjoy your favorite movies on a big screen. The built-in Bluetooth wireless transmitter lets you stream your movies from your favorite device. The projection distance is up to 12 ft. and the wireless range is 60 ft., so you can enjoy your movies without wires getting in the way.

$30 off Philips Norelco Shaver 5675 - This is the perfect shaver for those who want a fast, close shave. With Turbo+ technology, this shaver provides up to 50% more power to shave even the toughest stubble. Additionally, the wet/dry design means that you can even enjoy a comfortable shave in the shower. Plus, with the included travel case, you can take your shaver anywhere.

How to take advantage of these offers?

Log in to your account by visiting the Sam’s Club website and look for the “Instant Savings” offers. Once you’ve found the offer you’re interested in, click “Add to Cart” and the discount will be applied at checkout. The Club’s app also makes it easy to redeem offers while on the go. If you still need to become a member, get 50% off the membership fee if you sign up right now. And, if you upgrade to Plus, you get free shipping.

How to sign up for a Sam’s Club membership at a discounted price?