Grab up to $9200 in Instant Savings from Sam’s Club

Get ready to make the most of May with incredible Instant Savings at Sam’s Club! Enjoy up to $9,200 in Sam’s Club summer-ready offers starting from May 1st through June 2nd. Whether you’re gearing up for outdoor adventures or refreshing your home, this is your chance to save big on everything you need for the season ahead.

And that’s not all! Sam’s Club has got an exclusive offer for you to take advantage of like never before. For a limited time, sign up and receive a whopping 50% off your Sam’s Club membership fee, and enjoy the Sam’s Club Membership Plus for $75 only upon signup. Dive into the perks of Sam’s Club Membership and Membership Plus to elevate your Sam’s Club May instant Savings shopping experience with even more savings and benefits.

Explore below and treat yourself to the best of Sam’s Club savings this May:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 128 GB + Pencil

Was: $1173

Now: $1,098

Unleash your creativity with the brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. The powerful M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU delivers unrivaled performance for all your tasks. Go further with all-day battery life and the precision of the included Apple Pencil.

Altec Lansing Mix 2.0 Everythingproof Bluetooth Party Speaker

Was: $99

Now: $79

Light up your music with 5 LED illuminating modes that beat, strobe, and pulse to your tunes. Enjoy powerful sound on the go with the attached handle and 20-hour battery life. Keep your devices charged via USB while wirelessly streaming music from up to 100 feet away.

Philips 65” Class 4k QLED UltraHD Roku Smart TV

Was: $499

Now: $399

Immerse yourself in stunning QLED visuals with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos. Enjoy endless entertainment on the Roku platform with seamless smart home integration. Experience smooth motion clarity and sophisticated design in one package.

Dustin Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop

Was: $599

Now: $219

Experience advanced cleaning with Quantum SLAM Navigation and powerful TurboLift® suction. Enjoy privacy protection, a large 100-day container, and wet mopping capabilities. Customize your cleaning experience with the app, voice control, and a 24-month warranty for unbreakable confidence.

Kristen Fabric Reversible Sectional and Storage Ottoman

Was: $899

Now: $699

Enjoy comfort and versatility with this 3-piece set, featuring a reversible sectional and storage ottoman. The durable polyester upholstery, high-density foam cushions, and easy-to-clean design make this a practical choice for any living space. Adjust the sectional configuration to suit your needs and store essentials in the ottoman for a clutter-free room.

Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker

Was: $399.98

Now: $319.98

Elevate your outdoor cooking with this versatile 7-in-1 grill, featuring a spacious 180-sq-in nonstick grate. The weather-resistant design allows for year-round use, while the Ninja Pro Connect™ app provides ultimate control. Enjoy a range of accessories and a 1-year limited warranty for a complete grilling experience.

Emeril Lagasse Stainless Steel 10-in-1 French Door AirFryer

Was: $179.98

Now: $139.98

Experience versatile cooking with this 10-in-1 multi-function air fryer oven, boasting 24 cooking functions and an XL 26-qt. capacity. Enjoy healthier meals with up to 80% fewer calories from fat, while the easy-to-read LED display and toast shade selector provide convenience. With its 3 cooking levels, this air fryer oven is a must-have for any kitchen.

Ninja NeverStick Premium Cool Touch 14-Piece Cookware Set

Was: $219.98

Now: $179.98

Upgrade your kitchen with this premium, dishwasher-safe cookware set. Enjoy the performance of stainless steel with the convenience of nonstick, backed by Ninja’s 10-year guarantee. Oven-safe handles and coating up to 400°F make this set perfect for all your cooking needs, compatible with gas, electric, glass ceramic, and induction ranges.

VIZIO 5.1 V-Series Home Theater Sound Bar

Was: $199

Now: $159

Immerse yourself in captivating surround sound with the VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar. Enjoy crystal-clear dialogue from the dedicated center channel, deep bass from the wireless subwoofer, and virtualized 3D sound with DTS Virtual:X. Easily control your voice assistant devices through the sound bar for an all-in-one home theater experience.

Shark Rocket Pro Corded Stick Vacuum with Odor Neutralizer Technology

Was: $159

Now: $119

Experience powerful cleaning with this lightweight, easy-to-maneuver vacuum weighing less than 10 pounds. The XL-capacity dust cup and 500-watt motor provide extended cleaning sessions, while the Odor Neutralizer Technology ensures a fresh-smelling home. Enjoy peace of mind with the included 5-year limited warranty.

Save Big At Sam’s Club Today

Need help selecting what to save in the Sam’s Club Instant Savings? Discover the top picks that shoppers are raving about during this event! From outdoor essentials to home upgrades, these deals are too good to miss. Don’t miss out on these and other amazing deals from Sam’s Club this May!