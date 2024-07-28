2024’s Top Accounting and Business Advisory Firms in L.A. County

Here are the 30 largest accounting and business advisory firms ranked by the number of CPAs in Los Angeles County offices.

Overall, the 30 largest firms employ 3,267 CPAs in Los Angeles County and have more than 12,600 total staff. Ernst & Young LLP is the largest accounting firm in Los Angeles County with 634 CPAs. The firm employs more than 2,100 accounting professionals locally and employs more than 2,300 people, including support staff. Many of the largest firms are global. Among the top 10 firms listed, West Los Angeles-based HCVT is the only firm with local headquarters. HCVT has 211 CPAs in Los Angeles County and more than 500 local employees. The firm has 12 offices, with nine located in Southern California as well as offices in Arizona, Texas and Utah.

Many of the firms listed have expanded over the past year by opening new offices and adding additional services. For example, CohnReznick, which has offices in Downtown Los Angeles and Woodland Hills, announced that it opened three new offices in South Florida over the past year and an office in Denver. The firm generated more than $1 billion in revenue in 2023, up 14% over the prior year.