Trying to make it as an actor? Here's a working actor's guide to making your way

Actress Robin Riker, who also drew from her extensive career on stage and screen to write the 2013 book “A Survivor's Guide to Hollywood: How to Play the Game Without Losing Your Soul,” concurs that it takes “tremendous fortitude” to stay afloat in show business but encourages her readers to never give up on their greatest hopes and ambitions. So much so that each of her amusing, insightful chapters addresses a different aspect of pursuing one’s dreams — whatever they may be — while, at the same time, offering plenty of takeaways “from the trenches” that are both practical and cautionary.