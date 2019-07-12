Susan Straight’s summer book picks transport readers beyond 'beach reads'

When I was 12, I read “Julie of the Wolves” by Jean Craighead George, and the moment I finished, read it again. With torn-edge cover and Newbery Medal, the book was in my hands again last month, and again I was immensely moved by the story of a 13-year-old girl lost on the Alaskan tundra in late summer, surviving with the help of a wolf pack. Miyax (her Inuit name) has lost her mother to death, and her father has disappeared while fishing. Far from the seal camp where she was raised, she is married to a teenage boy, son of her father’s friend. The boy is mentally challenged, and one day attempts to force her to consummate the marriage. I was stunned, as were many readers. Miyax was a girl, like us. My friends and I had already endured casual attacks by older boys, but to read about it meant I felt less alone. This had happened to another girl — a smart, fierce girl like Miyax, who fled, with needles and knives, with her father’s lessons in her heart. Her odyssey in late summer, sleeping in frost heaves, learning to approach the wolves on four legs, eating meat they bring her, changed my thinking about what a girl could be.