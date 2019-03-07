Rheea Mukerjee’s ‘The Body Myth’ is filled with questions about our bodies and minds

The question at the center of the novel, as the title implies, appears to be this: Do we trust what our body is telling us? And how separate is the body from the mind, if at all? For Sara, the answer is murky and depends on who is being asked. She is a mystic of sorts, goes into trances when she listens to music, and believes her soul has been trying to flee her body ever since she was born and that this is why she’s so ill. Mira, on the other hand, believes Sara is faking her illnesses, whether consciously or not, and that she could be well if only she decided to be. Rahil seems unable to ask the question; he deals with what he sees in the moment, and when that is Sara’s suffering, it doesn’t matter what’s causing it as long as he can be there to support her.