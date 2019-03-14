Bryan Washington on how Houston is a main character in his debut story collection, ‘Lot’

I would say it was twofold. The first reason was that a friend and mentor was reading over the manuscript, and she made the suggestion that we reveal the name at the very end. It was one of those things that sounded kind of wild, but I wanted to try and see how it worked. And it ended up fitting really cleanly and nicely, given that I think one of the book's preoccupations, or one of the concerns that I was trying to imbue throughout the text, was this idea of self-realization: how one comes to terms with oneself outside of the context of their family, or outside of the context of their city, or outside of the context of their immediate surroundings. Who are you when you don't have anyone telling you who you should be? So for the narrator to finally have his name on the page in the last story when things seem to be settling into some sort of coherence made structural sense in the end.