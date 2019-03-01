Review: America’s drive west was once destiny — Now it’s a wall

The growth of the KKK, its intersection with anti-immigrant legislation and the still-legal flow of Mexican laborers across the border in the 1920s was a terrible mix. Grandin writes, “white supremacists took control of the newly established U.S. Border Patrol and turned it into a vanguard of race vigilantism.” Abuses and killings on the border continued for years, but it was a still risk immigrants took. The first time they faced a wall there was after World War II, when the fencing materials from Crystal City, a Japanese internment camp in California, were repurposed on the border.