Dave Barry's dog Lucy is living her best life — and teaching him to be happier too

The other thing is that there's such a huge part of the culture that's devoted to establishing how much it doesn't like Donald Trump, the entertainment world, anyway. They’ve sort of lost their imagination. We went through years of Barack Obama being president, and I thought he was a great president, but nobody made fun of him. And now Donald Trump is president, and everyone makes fun of him. But it's always the same joke. It's not a particularly clever joke. It's like, he's an idiot and his hair is stupid and he's fat. I'm not going to argue with any of those. I'm just saying at some point, that ceases to be funny or original. But a lot of people who are pretty smart and capable of much more creativity have sort of settled for that. So there's a lot of not-funny comedy, and a lot of it's on late-night television. It's just kind of the same thing, I’m going to establish how much I hate Donald Trump and we'll all clap because we all agree with that. But that's not very clever anymore. Every now and then you'll see something that is really, really funny. Like “Saturday Night Live,” what's his name? The guy who did Brett Kavanaugh.