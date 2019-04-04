Susan Choi’s latest bookunveils major drama of a 1980s performing arts high school

I had a realization that I had internalized all these rules about the novel, and it was a completely arbitrary set of ideas. But the novels I'm reading now don't do what you expected, and I'm less interested now in novels that did everything you expect. This also had to do with Trump's election, which cast a very unsparing light on the ideas of storytelling and authority — it made all sorts of storytelling seem really suspect, especially seamless narratives that appear to account for everything. But the biggest thing really was my attitude that this was a side project no one is ever going to see.