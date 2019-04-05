Terry Tempest Williams on nature writing: 'My heart is very deep in these wild lands'

I'll never forget, Michael, if you don't mind me sharing this story. My brother had just passed away, Steve. My family, I think in order to try to forget the pain, we thought we'd spend Christmas in Hawaii. So our family spent the first Christmas without my brother there. My father, his wife, his children, our whole family was there. It was worse, because I think we were displaced out of the very land that holds us. They left. I went to visit William and Paula, [me and my husband] Brooke. I will never forget, William met us at the airport and he took one look at me, and he said, "What's wrong?" I burst into tears. He just held me. He didn't say anything. He took us to this particular overlook of the Pacific. It was this vast perspective towards the horizon with crashing waves and these beautiful folding cliffs that he wrote about.