The Free Black Women’s Library celebrates female writers of color and builds community too

Currently, Grant spearheads the effort in Los Angeles, with a rotating cast of volunteers. The library hoped to collect 300 books by the end of June, with drop-off spaces in locations across the city. It made it about two-thirds of the way to their goal, and still hopes to gather 500 books by the end of the year. The drop-off locations include the Women’s Center for Creative Work in Elysian Valley, Hot and Cool Café in Leimert Park, and Go Get Em Tiger in downtown. Grant chooses locations that “actively support marginalized communities,” where the library can feel like a valued part of the space instead of a token in whatever their mission is.” Interested parties can also contribute to the library by purchasing books from its Amazon wish list.