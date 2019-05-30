‘My Favorite Murder’ podcasters get even more personal in their new book

Hardstark and Kilgariff’s podcast takes on crime, death and other gory subjects, all filtered through the pair’s subversive wit as they riff on life’s craziness, often sharing details from their own mental health and substance abuse struggles. (“I’ll never not be in therapy,” said Hardstark, whose dedication in the book is to her late therapist.) This openness translates onto the page. A kind of life guide, with chapter titles like “Get a Job” and “Stay Out of the Forest,” the book is just as funny as the podcast but often goes deeper into painful subjects.