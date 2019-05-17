Oscar Cásares on why his immigration-themed novel was not inspired by the news

When I was growing up there, it was just the most common thing to know that some people had their papers and some people didn't have their papers. But as more news is focused on the region, one of the things that's come out is that there are actually two borders. There's the physical border of the river and the fence in whatever places it's been put up. But then there's the border that’s the checkpoints, which are anywhere from 80 to 100 miles north of there. And those have become a lot more difficult to get past. I mean, people will pay to get across, and sometimes they're successful. Sometimes they're not, but once they get on the other side, I mean, they didn't cross to live in Brownsville. If you're going to put that much risk and put your family in that kind of peril, you generally want to get up to Austin, or Houston, or Chicago, or someplace where you can actually earn a decent living, and also send some of that money back to the family that stayed behind. And that’s going to be that much more difficult if you stay in a border community where you're simply not going to be able to earn enough.