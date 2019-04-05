Jeffrey Fleishman’s noir novel ‘My Detective’ unleashes a killer architect in downtown L.A.

His experience as a journalist has informed his craft as much as his subject matter: “The thing that translated for me was the accumulation of details,” he says. “A thousand reporters can go to an event, but you bring your take to that event.” But Fleishman has had to overcome some old habits to find his footing as a novelist. “The tough thing is to break out of the box, to break out of the barriers, and find that truth in fiction,” he says. “In the journalist’s mind, you have the inclination to stay and cleave right to the facts, but you can extrapolate. The boundaries are much wider and you can pull truth from outside of the notebook — the slipstream of thought, the way one character might look at a detail. So long as you have confidence and authority in your writing, you can take it anywhere you want to go.”