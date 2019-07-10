Five things to know about 'The Other Americans'

But Lalami, a professor of creative writing at UC Riverside, also has written an exploration of the struggles, tensions and regrets of two generations of an immigrant family. Their stories are intertwined with the inner lives of others — both native and foreign-born — who, in one way or another, are similarly alienated and struggling with various demons. The interactions set off a chain of events that expose both the town’s hypocrisies and the connections, whether willfully forged or serendipitous, that bind a diverse society together.