James Atlas’ audiobook on Philip Roth shares tender memories from their 40 year friendship

Atlas does not deny that Roth sucked the oxygen out of most every conversation, but asks, “What did it matter? You could breathe later.” He also acknowledges that one never quite knew when Roth was kidding. “There was a sharp edge to his banter that could draw blood,” Atlas says. He movingly shares his subject’s profound sense of isolation, which, Roth told him, had led to a nervous breakdown at age 41: “I’d never have become a writer if I knew how lonely it was.” After the breakup with Bloom, and some scathing reviews (to which the author was surprisingly sensitive), he checked into a mental institution for several weeks. He even asked Atlas at one point if there might be a job available for him on a copy desk of the New York Times. It seems preposterous to imagine.