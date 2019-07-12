Chuck Klosterman shifts his pop culture-obsessions to fiction in 'Raised in Captivity'

“The Secret” imagines a government agency in some undefined, increasingly unsettled future where the odds behind flipping a coin are slowly shifting, and “If Something Is Free the Product Is You” looks at a prisoner’s reflection on the value of a screwdriver with a well-drawn weariness. “If one story is enough, three stories are redundant. It doesn’t matter how well those stories are told,” he writes with an unusual spareness. “Details create contradiction and adjectives become anchors.” But just as the character has rounded into focus, Klosterman is ready to move on to the next idea.