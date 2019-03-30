Amy Hempel’s new collection, ‘Sing to It,’ resounds with a ‘nowness’ of the world we live in

During one bonkers section, Hempel shows how much fun she can have probing first the quotidian and then the largest questions we can ask ourselves. Admitting to herself she’ll never actually preserve any fruit from a fecund tree in Florida, the main character wonders, “Aren’t there whole stores devoted to the sale of marmalade? Whole malls of marmalade, and not just from this country?” And then, a few paragraphs later: “What if you are the last one standing when others have left the concert, the theater, the crime-addled city, the busted love affair? What if you look for a sign and a sign doesn’t come. … What if you have to make a decision on your own and it feels like a body blow, falling back on yourself.”